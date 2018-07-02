Tahoe Daily Tribune parent company Sierra Nevada Media Group announces changes to media operations

In an effort to keep up with our readers’ changing news habits, and to position ourselves to take better advantage of new opportunities that are emerging throughout the area, Sierra Nevada Media Group today announced changes to our media operations in Northern Nevada.

Effective Monday, July 16, our new publishing schedule is as follows:

-The Nevada Appeal will move from 6 days to 2 days (Wednesday and Saturday)

-The Record-Courier will change from 3 days to 2 days (Thursday and Saturday)

-The Lahontan Valley News adjusts from 2 days to 1 day (Wednesday mail delivery)

-The Tahoe Tribune shifts from 3 days to 1 day (Friday)

This new schedule allows us to serve the communities we currently do by printing five days a week – covering the entire area with the same resources it takes to produce one daily.

While we’ll change the number of days we publish in print, we’ll be publishing online with regularity.

"We don't measure our well-being in the number of times we print per week. We measure it in how well and often we produce timely news that serves our communities," said Brooke Warner, Sierra Nevada Media Group general manager. "Our online properties, mobile apps, and social media, are dynamic and are updated regularly. We still love paper, and offer it for those who are attached to that rhythm. But we do our jobs in moment-to-moment increments, keeping up with the speed of modern life, all of our consumers' expectations and appetites."

Additionally, recent tariffs on newsprint and the associated production costs — not to mention the impact of the paper on our landfills — have all gone into our decision to restructure for further savings.

Feedback can be directed to:

Feedback@sierranevadamedia.com

Feedback@nevadaappeal.com

Feedback@recordcourier.com

Feedback@tahoedailytribune.com

Feedback@lahontanvalleynews.com.

Or call 775-881-1237

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include a comment from Brooke Warner, Sierra Nevada Media Group general manager.