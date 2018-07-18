Tahoe Fund announces summer projects around Lake Tahoe
July 18, 2018
The Tahoe Fund is looking for donations to support three major projects in the Tahoe Basin this summer.
The projects are restoration of the Tahoe Rim Trail in Desolation Wilderness, transformation of the Kings Beach Trail, a multi-feature trail, and planting of 10,000 sugar pine seedlings in the basin.
Board Chairman Katy Simon Holland said it has never been more critical to fund important environmental projects in the basin.
Desolation Wilderness is one of the most popular hiking/backpacking destinations and she said the Tahoe Rim Trail in that area has been severely impacted by use as well as extreme weather.
Donations will help the Tahoe Rim Trail Association make those improvements and improve safety as well as reduce sediment flows into alpine lakes and streams.
Every dollar donated will be matched up to $40,000.
The Tahoe Fund is seeking to raise $15,000 for the Kings Beach Trail project. The existing trail has serious erosion problems.
The project is being done in partnership with the Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association, U.S. Forest Service, Truckee Tahoe Airport and North Tahoe Public Utility District.
Finally, the organization wants to raise $15,000 to pay for planting 10,000 seedlings around the basin.
More information on how to contribute is available at http://www.tahoefund.org.
