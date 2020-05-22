Listen: Clean up lake campaign to start in July; Bread & Broth in need
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s Good News Friday edition include:
- STHS sophomores start GoFundMe to raise $350 to pay for healthcare workers tabs at Sprouts … currently at $530.
- Other local GoFundMe news: Clean Up the Lake campaign shooting for $400k “Adopt a Mile”… will start underwater diving cleanup in July
- Bread & Broth in SLT in need of some help to continue the B&B 4 Kids program which provides bagged meals at school sites
- Old Trestle Distillery giving away thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and below market value gallon quantities to large organizations … Never even made an ounce of liquor yet!
- Tahoe Chamber announces the 2020 40 Under 40 honorees
- Support Small Business Fund of El Dorado County … partnership between ELDorado Hills/County Chambers and City of SLT (applications taken today – June 3)
- Tahoe Magic paying $500 per month for housing/rent help to those in need throughout SLT
- New business, Cuppa Tahoe, opening in SLT on Saturday
- Indiana announces all teachers in the state are “Teacher of the Year”
- New Hampshire high school utilizing chair lifts at local ski resort for their graduation ceremony
- Penguins in Kansas City enjoy art all to themselves at a museum — Priest using squirt gun filled with holy water to bless churchgoers (over Easter, but viral now)
- Free live streams: Thievery Corp Fri @ 5pm, Goo Goo Dolls Sat @ 5pm, Trace Adkins Sun @ 5pm,
- On this day, 1980: the dot munching Pac-Man arcade game is released
Listen to today’s discussion here.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User