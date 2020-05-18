Tahoe Talk: More stimulus checks?; Uber cuts thousands of jobs; Overland back at it
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Local News:
- Overland hosts grand finale of community dinner donations today at 10 a.m.
- More weekend protests at Governor’s Mansion in Carson City
- Tahoe Transportation District announces all passengers must wear face masks
- Small fire in Van Sickle State Park attributed to homeless cooking fire
- Celebrity Golf on the agenda for Douglas Co. commissioners this Thursday
National News:
- COVID-19 World Totals: 4.8M cases, 317K deceased
- China’s President Xi pledges $2B to fight C19 over the next two years
- Trump vs. Obama: “grossly incompetent” tweet from Trump over the weekend
- Apple to reopen certain stores with stipulations of entrance
- More stimulus checks? $3T “HEROS” Act passed Friday by house, still needs senate approval
- Uber to cut thousands of jobs again – two weeks ago 3,700 let go via Zoom
- On this day: 1980 Mount St. Helens erupted (summit is now 1,300 feet lower
Listen to today’s discussion here.
