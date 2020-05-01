Tahoe Tap: All things mountain biking featuring Single Track Mind

“Get a bike Ride. Ride with us. Ride better!” — Dylan Renn, A Single Track Mind

Welcome back to another episode of Tahoe TAP. This episode focuses solely on mountain biking and some amazing people behind an outstanding company which guides, teaches and inspires the sport from the ground-up.

As always, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway take you through the Tahoe journey in a multitude of ways and have invited you to learn all about mountain biking, trail etiquette, and how the season is shaping up as a whole.

Our feature guest today, Dylan and Amy Renn – co-owners, operators, and trainers of “A Single Track Mind” which is a professional MTB skills coaching organization out of Truckee, Calif., and around Lake Tahoe.

Listen to the discussion here.