Taste of Gold event raises funds for Tahoe students

Members of the community are invited to attend Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation's 7th annual Taste of Gold fundraiser, an evening that includes beer, wine, live music and more.

Taste of Gold includes three hours of food, drink and fun in LTCC's Ledbetter Terrace and Demonstration Garden — and all proceeds go to the college's students and programs. According to a press release from the foundation, the nonprofit is "raising money for the Lake Tahoe Promise Program to provide free college tuition for all Lake Tahoe Basin high school graduates beginning in the fall of 2019."

This year's Taste of Gold fundraiser, held Saturday, July 21, begins at 6 p.m. with the opportunity to bid at a silent auction, donate for a Firefly (a chance to win a timeshare anywhere in the world), and vote for the best food and beverage. Over 30 breweries, wineries and local restaurants (such as Sidellis Lake Tahoe, Revive Coffee & Wine and Blue Angel Cafe) will be on-site for the event.

The silent auction closes at 8 p.m. and 15 minutes later, the People's Choice Award winners are announced. Taste of Gold concludes at 9 p.m.

Josh Pfeiffer Band will perform jazz throughout the evening.

Tickets cost $75 per person and are available online through Friday, July 20. Day-of tickets are sold at the door for $85.

Visit http://www.ltcc.edu/tasteofgold to purchase tickets and learn more.