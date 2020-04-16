Take Out of the Week: Ten Crows BBQ/California Burger Co.

Ten Crows and California Burger Co. are teaming up for takeout deliciousness.

As we navigate through this time of uncertainty, we have postponed the Drink of the Week column and are replacing it with a take out option for the week. Support local businesses and stay safe, Tahoe.

Much like the assembling of the super robot Voltron, two locals-favorite restaurants have come together to bring you their best-of-the-best grub for take out and delivery. Operating out of the California Burger Co. location both restaurants are offering up those dishes that we’ve all grown to love.

For 10 Crows, they’re smoking their delicious favorites like wings (featuring three sauces – including their beloved Alabama white sauce), dry-rubbed ribs, and the staple, pulled pork. Once done, they’re shipped across the street to the California Burger Co. kitchen where operators are standing by.

And if the thought of those don’t make a strong case for drooling, they’re rolling out a brand new sando: the tri tip chimichurri. That special South American fresh herb and garlic sauce is dumped over smoked tri tip, placed on a hoagie roll, and served with a side-bath of au jus that’s just waiting for you to dunk like Michael Jordan.

On the Cali Burger side, of course you can order their signature burger, the Californian, but if you’re looking to take it up a notch, throw down one of their Honorary Texan burgers. Loaded with peppered bacon, green chiles, gooey cheddar, grilled onions and chipotle mayo, this flavor bomb is just waiting to rattle your taste buds. If you’re wondering what to wash these dishes down with, wonder no more.

They have created a libation experience that you can have in your own home. Their to-go cocktail kits give you the option of putting together four drinks (Uncle Tony’s Lemonade, Georgia Peach, House Margarita and the Hammer of Thor).

If you’re more of a beer fan, they’ve got you covered there, too. Any growler 32 ounces or under, you can fill that bad boy up for only $5. What if you have one bigger than that? Don’t worry. They’ve got you covered there, too. To recap: smoked meats and burgers, good. One convenient location, even better.

California Burger Co. is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way No. 2B. For online ordering and curbside.