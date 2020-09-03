Eat This Week: Lucky Beaver’s Silver Burger

Lucky Beaver's Silver Burger.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Isn’t it funny how some things you eat seem so simple yet taste so good? The Silver Burger at Lucky Beaver is the epitome of that. In a sea of everyday waves of burgers, it’s like hitting Mavericks on the coast in the wintertime.

I realize using the term melt-in-your-mouth is often overstated. However, in the case of the beef patty for this burger, it’s legit. That’s because they’re taking prime cuts of short rib and chuck and dry aging it for 50 days. What you get is an ultra tender, extremely concentrated, super hero of a patty — and that’s how this party gets started.

The half-pound burger gets rubbed with a special espresso spice mixture, gets fired on the grill and topped with sautéed mushrooms and gooey brie cheese – and that’s pretty much it. Seriously – that’s it. You don’t even need to add any condiments. Just embrace the simplicity.

It’s served on a toasted brioche bun to give a little added texture. That same char created from the open flame gives you a perfect crust to push through on the way to the prize: supremely juicy meat that would have butter jealous.

The espresso and cheese play off each other a little like coffee and cream. The earthiness from the baby Bella mushrooms is like a reliever coming in and throwing 100. They elevate the rest of the ingredients to the point where all you can do is sit back and watch — or in this case: eat.

As with many super heroes, you need s sidekick. Here, I’m going to recommend the onion rings. In most cases, I’d say the upgrade to onion rings is worth it. No different here. Super crispy on the outside and juicy inside. Jumbo sized and perfectly cooked so you don’t have to worry about taking a bite and having the whole rest of the onion fall out from the breading and giving your chin third degree burns.

If you haven’t had the luxury of the upgraded beef, it’s definitely worth a spin. If this particular burger doesn’t seem like your cup of tea, they have several other options with the same dry-aged patty. If it doesn’t change your mind about how all burgers should taste, don’t expect an invite to any barbecue I’m hosting.

Lucky Beaver is located at 31 U.S. Highway 50 in Stateline. For menu information, visit them online at luckybeaver.com or give them a call at 775-580-7770.