Eat This Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Jay’s Cubano

Tahoe Tavern And Grill's Jay's Cubano.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I have no idea who Jay is, but his take on the classic Cuban sandwich is legitimately fantastic. Nearly all the ingredients are scratch-made, which might be the secret sauce (or mustard, if you will) behind this dish.

To talk about a Cuban, you have to start with the meat. A Cuban is basically a version of a ham and cheese sandwich. But this sandwich doesn’t just give you a supremely braised slice of juicy ham steak. It hams it up to DEFCON 1, by adding another layer of smoky pulled pork directly descending from hog Heaven.

The cheese is an aged Swiss that gets melted inside the French roll, bringing the slightly nutty gooeyness to round out the staples. Cuban. Swiss. French. Sounds like the Geneva Convention of flavor. But trust me, this is way more fun – maybe because they’re scratch making their own pickles and mustard for the final ingredients.

Not too many restaurants are going to the lengths to making their own mustard. But here, they take it from seed to delicious spicy honey mustard that gets slathered on the slightly toasted bun bringing the zing to the party. The pickles are their take on a bread and butter pickle, but not quite as sweet as the shelf version. They’re just the right balance to counter all the other flavors going on.

Each bite just melts in your mouth while erupting in flavor. You get the double barrel ham shot, with the creaminess of the cheese and the tanginess of the mustard, capped off with the crunchy pickles – it truly rocks the boat in a good way.

Oh, and do yourself a favor and get the onion rings on the side. The same seasoning for their pulled pork hits these golden bad boys and you’ll surely want to stuff your mouth with more than a few at a time. If you do, make sure your car has a blanket and pillow ready because after this meal, you might need a nap. I did. But when I woke up, I wanted another. Is that bad?

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade (behind the Chevron station) in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or by phone at 775-580-6226.