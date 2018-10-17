Trial in Stateline hotel murder delayed
The trial of a homeless man in connection with a stabbing murder in a Stateline hotel room has been delayed until Nov. 26.
Jose Rodriguez-Quezada is accused of killing a Reno man and taking his vehicle.
Rodriguez-Quezada was indicted by the Douglas County grand jury in the killing of 56-year-old Kevin Leroy Edwards. Edwards' battered body was found in a room at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
According to a transcript of testimony before the grand jury, Edwards had been stabbed or slashed 30 times when his body was found seated in a hotel room chair by cleaning staff.
Deputies at the scene reported blood on the walls and furniture in disarray after what appeared to be a violent struggle.
Edwards' BMW was missing from the hotel and was the subject of a regional search. It was found three days later in Wadsworth.
Rodriguez-Quezada was arrested Nov. 20 near the ranch operated by the University of Nevada, Reno, on East McCarran Boulevard after police discovered he had a concealed weapon.
Rodriguez-Quezada, a previously deported felon, is in the U.S. illegally.
