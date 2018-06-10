Updated election results: Novasel, Curtzwiler maintain lead in El Dorado County District 5 supervisor race

With approximately 10,000 ballots still needing to be counted, incumbent Sue Novasel and challenger Kenny Curtzwiler remain at the top in the race for District 5 supervisor.

Many of the outcomes in the initial results released early Wednesday morning carried over in updated results released Friday by the El Dorado County Recorder Clerk.

Turnout in the latest results climbed from 30.28 to 41.23 percent. Approximately 9,895 votes still need to be counted. Once all the ballots are counted total turnout could reach 50 percent, which would be a 10 percent increase from the 2014 primary, the Tribune previously reported.

Novasel remains in the top spot in the race for El Dorado County District 5 supervisor with 2,074 votes (37 percent). Curtzwiler is in a close second with 1,815 votes (32.38 percent).

Jeffrey Spencer is still in third with 931 votes (16.61 percent) and Norma Santiago is in fourth with 770 votes (13.74 percent).

In other contested county races:

District Attorney

Incumbent Vern Pierson maintains a large lead over challenger Trish Kelliher, with 23,277 votes (56.39 percent) to 17,918 votes (43.41 percent).

Recorder-Clerk

Janelle K. Horne is in first with 16,431 votes (41.29 percent). Todd White is in second with 14,010 votes (35.21 percent). Dan Dellinger is in third with 9,279 votes (23.32 percent).

Treasurer-Tax Collector

E. Coleman has a large lead over Anne Billingsley, with 20,850 votes (56 percent) to 16,243 votes (43.63 percent).

Auditor-Controller

Incumbent Joe Harn maintains a lead over challenger Mike Owen, with 21,678 votes (52.61 percent) to 19,435 votes (47.17 percent).

Supervisor District 4

Incumbent Michael Ranalli’s lead dipped below 50 percent with 4,900 votes (49.6 percent). Lori Parlin has 3,753 votes (37.99 percent). Bogdan Ambrozewicz is in third.