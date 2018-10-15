 US 50 roadwork in South Lake Tahoe to continue through October | TahoeDailyTribune.com

US 50 roadwork in South Lake Tahoe to continue through October

Provided / Caltrans

Work on U.S. will continue through October.

Motorists driving through South Lake Tahoe will have to endure construction on U.S 50 for a little while longer.

Roadwork on the highway from Winnemucca Avenue to Silver Dollar Avenue has been extended beyond Oct. 15 — the official end of grading season in the Tahoe Basin. Work is expected to continue through October.

“Caltrans and its contractors are working hard to finish this stretch of the new storm drain system project,” states a press release from Caltrans.

The work is part of a three-year, $56 million water-quality and roadway improvement project that started in spring 2017. It is scheduled to be completed in late 2019. The project stretches from the Y to Trout Creek Bridge.

Work scheduled for the remainder of the month includes:

  • Permanent erosion control
  • Installation of permanent signs
  • Signal/electrical work
  • Adjusting manholes and valves to grade
  • Additional work on the Delaware sand filter
  • Finishing stone wall work

Weather or other unexpected delays may change the roadwork and schedule. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.