US 50 westbound lanes closed again outside Hard Rock Casino

Both westbound lanes of U.S. 50 outside of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe are again closed as repairs continue on the underground electrical system that blew up a portion of the road three weeks ago.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 1, a power component caught fire and exploded under the highway outside the Hard Rock. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, according to NV Energy.

Westbound traffic is being diverted left or right around the casino corridor on Lake Parkway. The detour will be in place through Friday as the utility company brings in a crane to excavate the manhole. Both U.S. 50 eastbound lanes are still open.

NV Energy said there will be future westbound lane closures as they begin repaving the road.