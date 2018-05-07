US 50 work to continue on Lake Tahoe East Shore; single-lane closures in effect

Roadside slope repairs on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore are set to resume today, resulting in single-lane closures near Cave Rock.

The project is a continuation of one that started following the bruising 2016-17 winter, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Numerous vehicle-sized boulders tumbled from a roadside slope onto the eastbound travel lanes of U.S. 50 near Logan Creek Drive north of Cave Rock.

NDOT began construction last summer of a roadside wall to reinforce and encase the approximately 60-foot high slope and help prevent future erosion. NDOT says anchor bars were drilled into the slope to secure heavy-duty mesh. The mesh was then covered with more than 1,000 yards of thick sprayable concrete to create what is called a soil nail wall.

Starting today, crews will begin applying the final aesthetic layer of concrete and finalize repairs to the roadway surface. Single-lane closures on the highway, which sees more than 13,000 motorists a day, will be in effect during that time.

The roughly $5 million project is anticipated to wrap up later this year, according to NDOT.

NDOT says it has dedicated approximately $15 million over past years to enhancing traffic safety by stabilizing roadside slopes to reduce rockslide and other erosion in U.S. 50 at Tahoe. The majority of U.S. 50 roadside slopes in the Glenbrook area have already been stabilized with rock fall netting or reinforced roadside slopes or have barrier rail/wall built at the bottom to contain and collect erosion-related rock fall.

Last year, NDOT also extended the westbound, lakeside Cave Rock tunnel entrance to enhance safety by catching rock fall before it reaches the roadway.