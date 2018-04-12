Valhalla Tahoe announces Art, Music & Theatre Festival lineup

Valhalla Tahoe's annual Art, Music & Theatre Festival celebrates its 39th year with live entertainment that kicks off in June and lasts through October. According to a press release from Valhalla, it's the most diverse and ambitious festival since the tradition began.

"The lineup provides a little something for everyone! Between the great performances and the natural setting you can't beat Valhalla Tahoe for one of the best experiences on the lake. This year should be more fun than ever," said Sharon Romack, the new executive director of Valhalla Tahoe.

This year the Art, Music & Theatre Festival offers musical and dramatic theater, comedy shows, concerts and more. The summer-long fun begins on Friday, June 22, with Little Faith, an R&B, soul and gospel collective.

Other performers scheduled to headline Valhalla's season include: the Tahoe Improv Players (June 30, July 10, 24 and 31); Broadway in Blue — a revue featuring songs from classic and contemporary Broadway shows (July 5-8, 12-15); Capoeira, Dance and Drumming Workshops with SambaDa, a Brazilian dance band (July 17-18); Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty — a one-woman show about life and love in the White House (July 19-22); James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash (Aug. 1); and Ultrafaux with Evan Price — a concert highlighting Balkan folk, gypsy swing, be-bop, funk and more (Sept. 5).

Additional entertainment is expected to round out the current lineup. Visit http://www.valhallatahoe.com for information and a full schedule.