Vintage Tahoe Clothing Co. opens seasonal storefront

Kathy Glaeser has been in the clothing business for approximately two decades, but it wasn't until recently that her dream of opening a Tahoe-inspired line came to fruition.

"My parents started building our home here in the '60s, and in the '60s and '70s I grew up in South Lake Tahoe. I always enjoyed the history and everything about Tahoe. That's how Vintage Tahoe Clothing Co. was born — from my fondness of Tahoe," said Glaeser, co-owner of the newly opened South Shore store.

Prior to launching the — as she puts it — "unique, original brand for Lake Tahoe," Glaeser ran an athletic clothing line for women and girls. Her new line specializes in a variety of apparel, hats and backpacks for men and women of all ages. According to Glaeser and co-owner Bill Conradi, the store has "something for everyone."

Vintage Tahoe Clothing Co. sells items ranging from shorts to tanktops and flannels, along with an assortment of caps (think beanies and trucker hats), backpacks and rucksacks. Each product is tagless and screen-printed at Conradi's Auburn-based printing company, Special T's and Sports.

Glaeser and Conradi have also created a special line of products called Project 24-7, a subsection of the Vintage Tahoe Clothing Co. brand. Ten percent of Project 24-7 proceeds are donated to local animal shelters, as the two co-owners are self-described "extreme dog and animal lovers."

According to Conradi, he and Glaeser are still deciding which organizations they will donate to, but noted "we're trying to give back to the community any way we can."

Apart from clothing, Vintage Tahoe Clothing Co. also carries garden art, vintage home décor and handmade items. Everything in the shop is "one-of-a-kind, original and unique," according to Glaeser.

The business is located in the building that houses Rock House Discount Ski and Snowboard Rental during the ski season — as of now, Vintage Tahoe Clothing Co. will operate a physical location seasonally in the summer.

"We were looking for a place to rent and one day walked in and asked if they were closed for summer. They said yes and we started talking. We're leasing the building from them for the season," Glaeser said, adding that her goal is for Vintage Tahoe Clothing Co. to eventually find a full-time home.

Since its soft opening on May 12, the business has been met with success and a "great response" from the community, according to Glaeser.

"The foot traffic we've generated, whether through people driving by or people in the neighborhood, has been super positive," noted Conradi. "It's a little different than most stores around here; we're fairly small, but have a lot of products. We're excited about being up here and becoming part of the community."

While Vintage Tahoe Clothing Co.'s only storefront is the Ski Run Boulevard property, the business began wholesaling its products in fall 2017 at a handful of locations: Mountain Hardware and Sports in Truckee; Squaw Valley Village; Sierra Shirts and Shades in Kings Beach; Milo Snow and Skate in Auburn; and Special T's and Sports in Auburn.

The clothing company is exploring the opportunity to have a storefront on North Shore.

Vintage Tahoe Clothing Co. is found at 1098 Ski Run Blvd. Learn more at http://www.vintagetahoeclothing.com.