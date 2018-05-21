Volunteers collect over 2,000 pounds of trash at South Lake Tahoe spring cleanup

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nearly 300 volunteers dispersed around South Lake Tahoe helped pick up approximately 2,465 pounds of trash during the third annual Spring Cleanup event, put on by Clean Tahoe Program and city of South Lake Tahoe, and sponsored by Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe resorts.

The cleanup, held Saturday, May 12, has become a yearly tradition that looks to "kick off the summer with a sparkling clean town," according to a press release from the Clean Tahoe Program.

Groups of volunteers covered 19 different locations throughout South Shore, picking up litter for roughly three hours. The majority of items collected were single-use plastics, food packaging, straws and cigarette butts, according to the release. Additional items included clothing, diapers, alcohol bottles, ski bindings, dog poop bags, car parts, Styrofoam coolers and a toilet scrubber.

Local businesses and organizations got involved by leading cleanup sites and donating raffle prizes.

"Now in its third year, the Spring Cleanup event is a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when our community comes together with a common goal," concludes the release.

Learn more at http://www.clean-tahoe.org.