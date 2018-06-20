Douglas County voter turnout up from 2016

About a fifth of Douglas County's active voters turned out on Election Day June 12.

According to results released by the Clerk's Office, total turnout approached 40 percent in the primary with 13,283 voters casting a ballot.

With five local partisan races on the ballot, nearly half of Douglas County's active Republicans voted in the primary election, while 40 percent of Democrats and 20 percent of nonpartisans cast a ballot.

Early and absentee voters were roughly equivalent to those voting on Election Day.

"I think it went really well," Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said. "Everything was new this election, from the equipment, to check-in, to equipment, to the polling places."

This year 1,731 people cast absentee ballots compared to 1,027 in 2016. The increase can be partially attributed to new rules allowing residents to use mail-in ballots by self-identifying as disabled.

"We had almost 1,800 absentee ballots and we were able to count them in an afternoon," Lewis said.

Elections Clerk Dena Dawson reported the office issued fewer than 10 provisional ballots on Tuesday.

Gardnerville resident Andrew L. Jones said he's voted in every election since he moved to Douglas County 11 years ago.

When he went to vote on Tuesday, election workers could not confirm he was registered. He was given a provisional ballot, but that didn't include local candidates, he said.

His name is similar to another Carson Valley man, who Dena said voted early. That man's address matched.

"If we discover he is in fact registered to vote during out provisional ballot review, his selections will be counted."

Provisional ballots include only federal candidates and accounted for the difference in the number of precincts in election results on Tuesday.

Douglas County has 41 precincts, but for congress and U.S. Senate there was a 42nd precinct.

Only 9,015 voters cast a ballot in the 2016 primary, or 34.5 percent of the active electorate.