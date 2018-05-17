Voting underway for 2018 Best of Tahoe finalists
May 17, 2018
With the initial round of votes counted and the finalists for each category selected, the final round of voting for the 2018 Best of Tahoe is now underway.
Voting will run through Wednesday, May 30. The public is able to vote for the finalists in each of the seven groups here.
