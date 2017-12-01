Weekend pop-up markets at The Crossing in South Lake Tahoe all December

This weekend marks the first of five pop-up events at The Crossing at Tahoe Valley during the month of December.

Formerly the Factory Stores at the Y, the revamped shopping center is bustling since the opening of restaurants and stores like Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Elevate Wellness, OMNI and Verde Mexican Rotisserie. However, there still are a few vacant storefronts, which The Crossing's developers saw as an opportunity for something unique.

"Obviously we have a couple of vacancies so we wanted to put those to good use in the holiday season," said Tyler Girimonte of Sutter Capital Group. "We've been getting feedback to promote more local makers, vendors and artists and give them a chance to showcase their goods."

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a handful of small business owners will set up shop in the 3,000-square-foot space next to Elevate Wellness for the first pop-up event at The Crossing. Confirmed vendors so far include Linda Spivack of Focus on Interiors, a custom-made interiors and antique business, and Parker and Ali Alexander of Tahoe Heartbeat Apparel, an online clothing and hat company.

For Alexander, whose business relies on online sales and booths at events, the pop-up shop is partially a trial run to see how it feels to operate a storefront.

"That's kind of the debate we're dealing with right now. Do we want to do a brick and mortar? It's definitely a possibility," said Alexander, who launched the business this June with his wife.

"I was born and raised here, so my heart literally started beating here," said Alexander, in reference to the company name and logo design on every product. "We've got over 100 different hats, hoodies, T-shirts and stickers."

The following weekend's pop-up market coincides with The Crossing's inaugural Holiday Mall Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 9. In addition to discounts and sales, there will be kid-friendly activities, including a visit from Santa Claus from noon to 4 p.m. at Verde.

It's one of the many ways The Crossing tenants are working together to make the shopping center a multi-stop destination for locals and tourists alike.

In the next two months, The Crossing will see the addition of three new tenants. Across the patio from Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Tahoe Pourhouse, a tapas-style restaurant and wine bar with a focus on showcasing art, is slated to open. MountainWest, a ski and snowboard shop, and Emanate Gallery, an art gallery and frame shop, also are scheduled to open soon.

The Crossing at Tahoe Valley is located at 2012 South Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe near the intersection of U.S. 50 and California State Route 89.