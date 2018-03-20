What to look forward to in Tahoe this spring

A new season rolled around on Tuesday, March 20 — and there's much to look forward to in Tahoe this spring. From craft beer celebrations to film festivals and live music, no leaf is left unturned.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect this season on South Shore.

March

While there is just over one week before April begins, there are still a handful of things to check out this month.

Tahoe South's Spring Loaded 2018 — two weeks of food and drink specials, events and more across South Shore — began mid-March and continues through the first day of April. From spring carnivals to on-mountain competitions and unique happy hours at select locations, this bash is fit for children and adults alike. Check out http://www.tahoesouth.com for the details.

Heavenly Village will be home to its first-ever Brewfest and IPA 5k Fun Run on Friday and Saturday, March 30-31. The two-day party features beer tasting from Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, along with live music, a brewery speaker series and even a cornhole tournament. Learn more and view a schedule at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com.

Tahoe Chamber's ever-popular Business Expo returns on Friday, March 30. This is the chance to mingle with nearly 100 local businesses, participate in a silent auction, and sample food and drink from your favorite South Shore restaurants. Purchase tickets to the all-ages event (and get more information) at http://www.tahoechamber.org.

The 13th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival makes its way back to MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Saturday, March 31. The event, which benefits the Sierra Nevada Alliance and Sierra Nevada AmeriCorps Partnership, highlights both environmental and adventure films — and this year, there's an all-new Wild Child Children's Film Session, too. Details and ticket information are found at http://www.sierranevadaalliance.org/events.

Those who want to spend the month shredding should check out Heavenly Mountain Resort's annual Gunbarrel 25 competition — which returns Saturday, March 31 — and Sierra-at-Tahoe's Boarding for Breast Cancer park jam (held on the same day). Over at Heavenly participants are challenged to lap The Face 25 times, while Sierra's "session for progression" encourages riders to attempt new tricks in a positive environment (while raising money for Boarding for Breast Cancer's Education and Survivorship programs).

April

April begins with Easter, which arrives on the first day of the month — and multiple South Shore organizations will host brunches and egg hunts. Lake Valley Fire Protection District's annual egg hunt returns to Tahoe Paradise Park on Sunday, April 1, while Lake Tahoe Community College and Kahle Community Center host events for children prior to the holiday (Saturday, and Friday, respectively). Board the M.S. Dixie II for an Easter Brunch Cruise, or head to Riva Grill or Edgewood Tahoe for land-based options — all buffets are held Sunday, April 1.

Skiers and boarders will be able to get their spring skiing in for a few more weeks, as all South Shore resorts — Heavenly, Kirkwood and Sierra-at-Tahoe — are currently scheduled to remain open until mid-April.

Entertainment fans are sure to be satisfied this month, as the Banff Mountain Film Festival tour stops by MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa and the metal festival known as Spring Meltdown takes over Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Adventure film junkies should purchase tickets for the action- and travel-based showcase in advance to save money on the entry fee. The film festival is held Monday and Tuesday, Apr. 2-3. Spring Meltdown provides three days of hardcore music and begins on Friday, Apr. 20.

May

May highlights include the all-new Best of Tahoe Craft Beer Contest, held at Lake Tahoe AleWorX, and a mix of live entertainment.

The beer-focused event, a collaboration between Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Tahoe Daily Tribune, will celebrate the breweries found around the basin in a blind taste-testing conducted in the AleWorX taproom. The bash is scheduled for Saturday, May 12. More details are available on Facebook (@BestOfTahoeCraftBeer).

Fans of folk and rock music will likely find their home in Stateline during the month of May — Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, The Head and the Heart, and Lou Gramm will all take the stage at South Shore casinos. Comedy lovers will also want to check out Harrah's Lake Tahoe: Bob Newhart headlines the venue on Saturday, May 26.

June

Summer doesn't begin until Thursday, June 21, and the first three weeks of the month are packed with spring fun that borders on summer thrills.

Last year, FNCTN and Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe partnered to bring South Lake Tahoe the inaugural Tahoe Brewfest — an event focused on craft beer and small plates from the region. The party returns for its second year on Saturday, June 2. Learn more at http://www.tahoebrewfest.com.

The same weekend, Valhalla Tahoe's Renaissance Faire arrives at Camp Richardson for its 25th year. Enjoy plays, staged battle scenes, a marketplace, crafts and much more at this family-friendly experience, which continues for a second weekend, too (June 9-10). Details are found at http://www.valhallafaire.com.

While the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series mainly occurs in July and August, the performances begin in spring with a show from reggae group Slightly Stoopid on Saturday, June 16. End the season by celebrating warmer weather and good vibes — purchase tickets at http://www.ticketmaster.com.