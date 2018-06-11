Wildlife awareness class set for Spooner Lake Park
June 11, 2018
The Wildlife Department is offering a wildlife awareness class June 12 at Spooner Lake State Park.
The presentation will teach people how to handle wildlife encounters while camping, hiking or during other activities even in your own backyard.
Spooner Ranger Josh Rhein will give lessons on what to do and how to react to animal encounters from raccoons and coyotes to bears and mountain lions.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and the park entrance fee is waived for what's described as a family-friendly event.
But since the program is outdoors, bad weather could force cancellation.
Sign-ups are encouraged at 775-749-5980.
