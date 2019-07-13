Zephyr Point building dedication on Sunday

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Following the completion of extensive renovations, a dedication ceremony will take place at Dobbins Hall Building at Zephyr Point will host

The dedication will start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

In its present location since 1924, Zephyr Point began serving Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area and has continued to grow and be a vital part of the community for more than 95 years, according to a press release.

Dobbins Hall has been a foundational building on the grounds of the camp and conference center. Although small renovations to the current building have taken place over the years, this is the first total renovation of this historic building. Dobbins Hall was first constructed in 1937. It has served as the main worship facility for the camp and conference center.

Within the walls of Dobbins Hall, memories have been created by churches, community groups, organizations and family reunion gatherings.

The $2 million renovation was performed by Miles Construction and was made possible by donations from supporters of Zephyr Point, grants from the HEDCO and Charis Foundations, dedicated legacy families, devoted Presbyterian synods and churches and hard-working volunteers.