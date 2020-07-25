Locally owned salon, Family Cuts, open doors during pandemic

Family Cuts & More opened their doors 2 months ago.

Cheyanne Neuffer / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — It all started for Jack Young when he visited the barbershop many years ago and came out with a haircut he didn’t like. The, now 41-year old South Lake Tahoe resident, realized after the experience that he wanted to create a place that not only gave good haircuts, but was also affordable.

Young came to Tahoe in 1979 fresh out of college. He originally came to Tahoe to ski, loved the area and, well, like many of us, never left. Young worked as a X-ray technician and then spent about 18 years working as a housing inspector for FEMA after natural disasters hit. He traveled throughout the country and world helping people get back on their feet.

“I fell in love with helping people around the country,” he said.

Young used that love for community to create a business where that same philosophy is conveyed. When he first pitched his idea of opening a hair salon, he said that his friends laughed at him.

In 2009, Young opened Classic Cuts originally by Mo’s Place.

“I don’t know how to cut hair, I still don’t,” he said.

Young knew nothing about hair cutting and started out his business with no clients. However, not long after, he found a team of stylists and built a solid client base.

“I take pride in making it family affordable,” he said.

Young decided to remodel his shop and three days after he finished, he was given a 30-day notice because the property was sold to build the new Whole Foods. He quickly found a new place, not his ideal location, but it worked. He completely gutted and remodeled the new location in the Domino’s Pizza Center.

“We lost some clients in the move, but also gained some,” he said.

Before the move, Classic Cuts had 60-70 clients a day. To ensure he kept his established client base, Young gave out over 1,200 free haircuts to the community which cost him nearly $18,000.

“You can’t buy clients back, it was money well spent,” said Young.

Years later, Young wanted to open another salon on the other side of town.

“That particular part of town needed something family affordable,” he said.

He found the location and endured in another massive remodel, “we literally gutted the place.”

On May 26, Family Cuts, off Pioneer Trail, opened, the same day salons were allowed to reopen. Young said they had been staged and ready to open with licenses ready to go. When they opened, they had a new clientele.

“It is going well, but we definitely could use a shot in the arm,” he said.

Young said that even if salons were forced to close that he has the capability to stay open.

“Do I want it? Absolutely not, but the governor said that we can set up outside and I am handy enough to make that happen if I have to,” he said.

He reinforced that his employees have gone through cosmetology and barber school where they have been trained extensively about sanitation.

“This is what they do,” he said. “They know alot more about sanitation than many other professions because they have been trained.”

Both locations are following CDC guidelines. They are practicing social-distancing, taking temperatures of both employees and clients with a no touch digital thermometer, and everything is sanitized after each person leaves the salon. Young said that no one is allowed inside the salon unless they are getting services and there is no waiting room. Clients wait in their car prior to the appointments.

Young’s business model is straight up and clear, “I am a firm believer that a sign should say haircuts, they can figure out the name when they get in there,” he said.

Young opened his salons to provide the community with services that are both quality and affordable. Two of the cosmetologists at the salon have had their licenses since 1982 and 1985.

“We have geared everything to be family affordable as much as we can,” Young said. Both salons have the same pricing, same services and same staff. Classic cuts and Family Cuts have been completely remodeled and renovated with brand new equipment.

Classic Cuts and Family Cuts offers full salon services like hair coloring, eyelashes, waxings and facials.

For more information, visit familycuts.pro or call 530-600-3600. They are located at 3816 Pioneer Trail.

For more information about Classic Cuts, visit classiccuts-spa.com or call 530-544-7777. Classic Cuts is located at 987 Edgewood Circle.