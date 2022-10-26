Locals taking back Tahoe Swim Team after manager leaves them ‘high and dry’

Tahoe Swim Team members dive into competition. Local residents are taking control of the team and are looking for community support.

Provided/Tahoe Swim Team

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Swim Team has been in the region for more than 40 years and has been left “high and dry” according to one member of the fundraising committee and South Tahoe resident.

Nichole Casto, part of the fundraising committee, said the swim team has always been a parent run organization until a previous manager passed away. At that time, a Reno man took over the team’s management.

Casto said, “The parents decided to take the team back over because we hadn’t been seeing any money that had been raised.”

After a discussion with the Reno manager, who said he would relinquish all equipment and $6,000 in funds, he stopped communicating with those still involved with the team, Casto said.

Current coaches, Jason Casto and Jeff Edmonds, are both longtime locals who are helping to take the swim team back.

A GoFundMe was started and says the team is a “year round four days per week program, as well as a nonprofit organization that encourages children 5-18 years while helping kids to focus on advancing their swimming skills, sportsmanship, endurance, teamwork, as well as overall health and wellbeing.”

The online fundraising tool continues to explain the positive impact on the community’s youth, saying, “Many of these swimmers go on to swim on the high school swim teams. Many also swim in college, become lifeguards, and teach swimming within our community.”

After an unfortunate and unexpected setback in finances the team is rallying to keep the team afloat.

Casto said, “We are coordinating a board of directors but that is still in the works. The board will be parents and concerned citizens about the team and its success. The team is organizing a nonprofit as compared to for-profit.”

The team needs to raise $5,000 by January to be able to afford the cost of starting from scratch. They are working towards satisfying basic requirements to maintain the team as well as replace equipment the previous manager apparently kept.

Items needed in addition to the missing funds include swim fins, kick-boards, goggles, pull buoys, panchos and team branded easy-ups, Casto said.

The funds raised will be 100% used to secure liability and workman’s compensation insurance, pool time fees, coaching, lifeguard fees, team equipment and to sustain the team for the next year.

So far just under 10% of the goal has been realized with $490 raised in the first two days.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tahoe-swim-team?qid=bbb0221f90a1ad861e6fd20ae1c58803