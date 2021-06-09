Locals, visitors gearing up to restore trails with Keep Tahoe Blue

Volunteers at a previous event. (Provided by Keep Tahoe Blue)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe lovers can participate next week in the largest single-day ecosystem restoration effort in the basin.

Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days, now in its 24th year, is held twice annually and is Keep Tahoe Blue’s longest running community engagement event.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe partners with land managers to support restoration projects by organizing hundreds of local and visiting volunteers to join in the hands-on land care work.

“Through Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days, we restore and protect Tahoe’s wetlands, streams, and forests, while connecting visitors and locals with Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty,” said a League press release.

TFSD events are opportunities for all Tahoe-lovers to complete meaningful, on-the-ground projects, develop strong relationships to the natural environment, and become champions for preserving and protecting this special place. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to join this outdoor, physically distanced event. Advanced registration is required. Visit keeptahoeblue.org/tfsd2021 to sign up.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the Tallac Historic site in South Lake Tahoe.

Volunteers will restore a popular yet highly disturbed national forest site by repairing trails, improving wildlife habitat, removing litter, and preventing erosion that damages Lake Tahoe’s clarity.

Many of Tahoe’s natural pollution filters – its meadows, streams, and marshes – were damaged by unchecked development in the 20th century, along with forests that were clear-cut in the 19th century. Ecosystem restoration work like Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days is key to revitalizing the Lake’s natural filtration system, creating a safe fire regime, and ridding the environment of harmful invasive species. A healthy and functioning local ecosystem makes Tahoe more resilient to the impacts of a changing climate and helps Keep Tahoe Blue.

Volunteers can participate in the largest single-day ecosystem restoration effort in the basin. (Provided by Keep Tahoe Blue)



Source: Keep Tahoe Blue