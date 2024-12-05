Lone star sweep: Tahoe takes game 2 over Allen

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters defeated the Allen Americans 4-3 on the road in a jam-packed Wednesday night showdown. Adam Robbins scored twice, Sloan Stanick notched the game-winning-goal on the power play, and Jesper Vikman won his second straight start with a 24-save effort.

This is Tahoe’s first-two game sweep of the season, and the two points vault them up to fourth in the mountain division.

In the first, things went about as well as the Knight Monsters could have wanted. They carded the first two goals, outshot Allen 17-6, and effectively ran them up and down the ice for the entire 20 minutes.

The first goal was a snipe from Nate Kallen off of an excellent pass from Bear Hughes off the boards. It was Kallen’s fourth goal of the season, and he leads Tahoe defenders in tallies this season.

Just under eight minutes later, Adam Robbins poked in a rebound from a Brennan Kapcheck drive for his second career goal to double Tahoe’s lead to 2-0. And the buzzer sounded on one of the most dominant frames of the season for the Knight Monsters,

But then, things fell apart in the second period.

They ceded three unanswered goals, one on the power play, which allowed Allen to take the lead heading into the third. The third goal, scored by James Hardie, was on a missile of wrist shot right off the faceoff that beat Vikman cleanly.

Eamon Brodzinski struck on the power play and Matt Duarte scored on a transition rush for the first two goals, and Tahoe has now allowed a striking 11 goals in second periods over the past 4 games.

In the third however, the Knight Monsters wasted no time to tie the game and retake the lead. Adam Robbins scored his second goal of the game on a rebound that he whacked in, and then Sloan Stanick ripped in a wrister just two and a half minutes later while on the power play to make it 4-3.

Even though Tahoe was outshot 10-9 in the third period, they controlled the pace of play in the final minutes and didn’t cede too many high danger chances to secure the victory.

Tahoe next turns their attention to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday and Sunday for a two-game set. Puck drop on Saturday is at 5:05 p.m.