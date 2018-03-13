Long-time Tahoe resident joins Chase

Chase International recently welcomed Richard Herring to its South Lake Tahoe office.

As a well-respected business owner, former tax assessor and construction site safety manager, Richard Herring offers a wealth of information about the local neighborhoods, building regulations and community affairs, according to a press release.

As a long-time resident, Herring also can fill his clients in about the vast amenities and outdoor experiences that come with owning property in and around the High Sierra.

All combined, he has gained valuable insight about running a business, leadership, people management and hard work.

"Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest decisions one can make," said Herring.

Herring volunteers his time organizing landscaping initiatives, planting trees, and when time allows, he enjoys hunting, fishing, football and quality time with family and friends.

Herring can be contacted through Chase International's South Lake Tahoe office.