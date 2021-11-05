Longtime Incline leader Menchetti memorialized with sign on visitors center

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Dozens of Incline Village community members gathered Monday to celebrate the legacy of longtime community leader Geno Menchetti.

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau honored Menchetti, one of its founding board members, by unveiling a new welcome sign, “D.G. ‘Geno’ Menchetti Visitors Center” by unveiling a new welcome sign at a rededication ceremony.

The rededication ceremony honored the late D.G. “Geno” Menchetti, who greatly impacted Lake Tahoe’s North Shore.

Provided by Owen Truesdell

The D.G “Geno” Menchetti Visitors Center will act as a tribute to the extensive amount of contributions made by Menchetti during his time with the bureau.

“Geno brought an incredible depth of knowledge, good judgement, and focused energy to our organization and others,” said President and CEO of IVCBVB Andy Chapman. “North Lake Tahoe was incredibly fortunate that he enriched our region for many years. The D.G. “Geno” Menchetti Visitors Center provides constant recognition of his dedication and reminds all of us of the contributions that one dedicated person can make to a community.”

Community members from the North Shore gathered to honor one of the founding members of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau.

Provided by Owen Truesdell

The founding board member passed at age 75 in June of 2020 after an unfortunate auto accident. His acts as a board member and for two years as Chair of the Bureau left a lasting legacy on the North Shore of the basin. His work with literature was able to influence young minds as he served as the Chair of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, along with creating the D.G. Menchetti Young Shakespeare Program.

“Geno Menchetti provided a model for excellence in community leadership,” said Chair of the IVCBVB board of directors Bill Watson. “His vision led to the creation of important community assets, and he worked tirelessly to ensure the continued success of the North Lake Tahoe community that he loved so deeply.”

Menchetti’s work ranged from serving as the IVCBVB’s legal counsel, along with serving on the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority board of directors team. His work as President of the Incline Village Rotary Club and the Tahoe-Incline Rotary Club allowed him to create the Geo Gund, which has been providing assistance to local families for almost 25 years.