Longtime South Lake Tahoe retailer Kmart closing this summer

Kmart in South Lake Tahoe is expected to begin closing this week and will shut down for good sometime in August. (Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A long time retail store in South Lake Tahoe that made BlueLight Specials famous is closing its doors after many years.

Kmart at the South Y Center is closing in August, multiple officials confirmed to the Tribune on Tuesday.

The store, located at 1056 Emerald Bay Road, is scheduled to begin the closing process with a sale on Thursday, June 17, and is anticipated to shutter for good on Sunday, Aug. 22, said an email to the Tribune.

A top official at the South Tahoe location said there are about 20 employees currently working at the store.

On Tuesday, the store had a “Now Hiring” sign outside the front doors.

Kmart has been through a lot of difficult times over the past couple of decades, including filing for bankruptcy protection before buying Sears in 2004.

The company then shuttered at least 100 stores in 2011.

Kmart has just six stores remaining in California, including the South Tahoe store, and none in Nevada.

An email to the Tribune said the company EWG , Eldon W. Gottschalk & Associates, LLC, will be handling the liquidation.

A Tribune inquiry to the company asking for more details was not immediately returned.