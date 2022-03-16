Longtime South Lake Tahoe spa changes hands

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — BioSpirit Day Spa, the No. 1 spa on Tripadvisor in South Lake Tahoe, changed hands this week.

Teresa Bertrand, founder of BioSpirit , sold the business to team member Mickala Hoyt, an esthetician at the spa.

Bertrand started the business 18 years ago at the former Timber Cove Resort. The business expanded and moved to its current location on Ski Run Boulevard in 2011. Offering massage, facials, waxing, body treatments, and a full line of skincare products, the spa has eight practitioners. Clients can take advantage of the steam room, get InfraRed treatments, hydrafacials and peels.

“The entire BioSpirit team is staying on so it will be a seamless transition for our clients,” Bertrand said. “This change will allow me the flexibility to focus on family and new ventures, and I know the business is in good hands.”

Bertrand added that she will also continue to serve massage clients with the full body holistic work that she loves after the transition at BioSpirit.

A native of Colorado, Hoyt moved to South Lake Tahoe four years ago and started at BioSpirit. Coming from a medical spa background, Hoyt said she is planning to incorporate more medical spa services into BioSpirit’s offerings.

“BioSpirit is an amazing establishment and team. I’m planning to build upon this strong foundation and looking forward to expanding the business,” Hoyt said. “I’m always continuing my education and advancing.”

Hoyt added that in the coming months BioSpirit will be incorporating a monthly membership option for facials and massages and she has plans to expand future offerings to include procedures like permanent makeup application, micro channeling, injectables, and laser services.

“We are a family that enjoys an abundance of outdoor activities, so Tahoe is the perfect fit for us. Our 8-year-old daughter is a thriving student at Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School. We are so thankful to own a home in this wonderful community and we look forward to raising our family here,” Hoyt added.