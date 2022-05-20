Longtime TRPA executive director Marchetta to step down
STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency will be under new leadership this summer after it was announced in Wednesday’s Governing Board agenda that the current executive director plans to step down.
Joanne Marchetta, who has been at the agency for 17 years, four as general counsel and the last 13 as executive director, has asked to withdraw from the role and take on a new emeritus position.
She plans to step down from her position at the close of the current fiscal year on June 30, with a transfer to emeritus status starting July 1.
For the transfer to be approved, the Board must make two motions based on the staff report to approve emeritus status for executive director and to delegate to Governing Board Chair negotiation of terms for emeritus status. In order for the motions to pass, an affirmative vote of any eight board members is required.
During the Wednesday meeting, the board will appoint an Interim Executive Director and discuss the hiring strategy for the permanent position.
The meeting will be held at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 25.
