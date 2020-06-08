Loop Road, COVID-19 financial impacts, shared rentals on city council agenda

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The US 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project, aka loop road, is making an appearance after a short hiatus during the Tuesday city council and South Tahoe Redevelopment Successor Agency meeting.

Council will hear an update on the project as well as give feedback on the project and on language for a possible advisory ballot measure.

The council will also hear an update on COVID-19 financial impacts. The city is expected to have a revenue loss of $4-7 million from transient occupancy tax and sales tax through Sept. 30.

The city will have to consider a hiring freeze and budget reviews, as well as general fund transfers which could prevent any losses or lower the potential loss to $2 million.

Potential shared rental regulations is also on the agenda. Courts ruled last week in favor of the city to uphold Measure T, the measure that bans vacation home rentals outside of the tourist core. Since the passage of the measure, active business licenses for shared rentals went from 15 to 90.

The city will decide whether to leave the system as is, regulate shared rentals or ban them.

Council will also hear the first reading of two ordinances, one regulating signs and one regulating water efficient landscapes.

Finally, the board will decide on shared mobility fees.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, and can be watched at http://www.cityofslt.us/84/Watch-City-CouncilPlanning-Commission-Me.

Public comment can be made by calling 530-542-6500 when indicated by the Mayor or by emailing the comment to PublicComment@cityofslt.us.