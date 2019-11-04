Loop Road, Lime, cannabis and new mayor to be discussed at this week’s council meeting

South Lake Tahoe is preparing for next year at this week’s city council meeting along with presenting a Loop Road analysis and discussing Lime and a shared mobility device ordinance.

Council will vote on who will be Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem, committees and board assignments and will also decide the city council meeting schedule for 2020.

Since this is not an election year for the council, the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem are chosen by the councilors. The new roles will go into effect at the Dec. 3 meeting.

As for the council meeting schedule, the council is proposing to have meetings beginning at 1 p.m. as opposed to switching between morning and evening meetings.

Also on the 2020 agenda is revising the city code so that it complies with the changes made to California State Building Codes that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

But, we’re not in 2020 and the council still has 2019 business to attend to.

City Manager Frank Rush will present a draft Request for Proposal for the Loop Road economic analysis. The decision to commission an economic analysis report was in response from community members who have spoken passionately for and against the project.

The first reading of the ordinance regulating shared mobility devices, i.e. Lime Scooters, is also on the docket. The ordinance calls for a “no scooter” zone in Heavenly Village and would focus on the illegal use of scooters by underage people.

The council will review two cannabis contracts, and an application for a concessionaire agreement for Lakeview Commons Signature Summer Events.

The airport manager will request permission to apply for grants for reconstruction on the general aviation ramp.

The city engineer is asking permission to acquire a piece of property on Rockwood Dr. in order to achieve some of the goals of the Bijou Park Creek Watershed Restoration Project. The funds for the acquisition would come from California Tahoe Conservancy Proposition 1 and no city match would be required.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way in South Lake Tahoe.