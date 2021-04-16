Lost hiker, and dog, rescued in Desolation Wilderness
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A hiker and her dog who became disoriented while hiking in the Desolation Wilderness last weekend was rescued by emergency personnel.
El Dorado County Search and Rescue responded to a report of a solo female hiker that had gotten lost on Sunday, April 11. The woman and her K-9 partner, Marley, were trying to descend in the Horsetail Falls/Pyramid Creek area, when they became stranded in steep rocky terrain.
SAR said both suffered minor injuries from their descent with Marley suffering injuries to her paws.
SAR safely assisted the hiker in navigating out of the wilderness and provided extraction for Marley, which required a special K-9 harness that is fortunately kept in its cache of equipment.
