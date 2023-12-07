Lottery open for bilingual immersion program at Bijou Community school

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bijou Community School brings together English and Spanish speaking students TK through 5th grade in their Two Way Bilingual Immersion program by supporting them to learn to read, write, speak and listen in two languages. Our program has three goals: bilingualism and biliteracy, high academic achievement in English and Spanish and sociocultural competency.

The TWBI program at Bijou is a 90:10 model, meaning that 90% of instruction in TK and Kindergarten is in Spanish and 10% is in English. Each year the percentage of English increases until in 5th grade 50% of instruction is in English and 50% is in Spanish. Bijou Community School also has an active parent volunteer program that includes classroom volunteering and 16 different volunteer committee opportunities. We have Boys and Girls club on site for after school care.

The Bijou TWBI program admits students by lottery. Students with birthdays between September 2, 2018 and September 1, 2019 are eligible for Kindergarten next year. Students with birthdays between September 2, 2019 and June 2, 2020 will be eligible for TK.

Interested parents should call Martha Ubias or Julia Cedano at (530) 543-2337 and submit a completed TWBI commitment form to the office. Please visit Bijou.ltusd.org for more information about the program. Tours are available and commitment forms are due on February 16, 2024.