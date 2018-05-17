Lou Gramm set to rock MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm is set to perform at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa this weekend.

On Saturday, May 19, the New York native — who got his start with bands including St. James Infirmary, PHFFT and Black Sheep — takes the stage for an 8 p.m. gig that covers a lifetime of hits.

Back in the 1970s Gramm left Black Sheep and auditioned for an unnamed band.

"With his powerful vocals, he got the job. Lou Grammatico then became Lou Gramm, and, with the band initially known as 'Trigger,' and later renamed Foreigner, became one of the most successful rock vocalists of the late 1970s and 1980s," states the artist's biography.

Foreigner went on to release hits like "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero," many of which Gramm co-wrote.

The musician battled a brain tumor in the late '90s and the resulting surgery negatively affected his health, preventing him from performing for a period of time. By 1999 Gramm was back on stage alongside the band that brought him to fame.

Recommended Stories For You

"Gradually, Gramm's health and energy have rebounded. Gramm left Foreigner again in 2003, and has been touring the U.S., Canada and Mexico (as well as performing occasional dates off the continent) steadily since January 2004.

"As of 2013, Lou Gramm continues to tour with his band, performing many of his old Foreigner hits," continues the bio.

Tickets for his South Shore gig range from $40-$50 and are available online at http://www.montbleuresort.com, along with additional information.

— Lake Tahoe Action