Love for All Ball with Dead Winter Carpenters at Tep’s

The Love For All Ball is this Valentine's Day. Celebrate with Dead Winter Carpenters.

Provided

If you go ... What: Love For All Ball with Dead Winter Carpenters, Mescalito and Ten Foot Tiger When: 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 Where: Tep’s Villa Roma Italian Restaurant (3450 Lake Tahoe Blvd) Tickets: $15-20 Info: www.deadwintercarpenters.com

Dance to roots-rock and Americana this Valentine’s Day.

Local band Mescalito and Ten Foot Tiger will start off at 8 p.m. Friday night at the Love For All Ball at Tep’s Villa Roma Italian Restaurant.

Afterwards, North Lake Tahoe’s infamous string band, Dead Winter Carpenters, will take the stage.

Since the band formed in 2010, Dead Winter Carpenters have made a name for themselves sharing a stage with musicians such as Jason Isbell, Greensky Bluegrass and Hard Working Americans.

Band members are Jesse Dunn, Jenni Charles, Dave Lockhart, Nick Swimley, and Brendan Smith.

Dead Winter Carpenters have played at popular events like High Sierra Music festival, Strawberry Music Festival and Northwest String Summit.

Psychedelic jazz and rock band, Mescalito opens the show bringing their unique take of classic songs from bands like the Allman Brothers Band, Grateful Dead, and Phish.

Along with Mescalito, Sacramento-based jam band, Ten Foot Tiger will play as well.

The Love For All Ball is for ages 21 and older and will take place inside Tep’s in South Lake Tahoe.

Tickets are available at http://www.eventbrite.com for $15 or $20 at the door.