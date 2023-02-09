Love in the air: Valentine’s Day options at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and there are many special events at Lake Tahoe to help spread the love this season.

Festivities for the day of love are beginning with a Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at the American Legion Post 795 from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Doors open at 5 p.m., and live music with the Cash Only band will begin at 6 p.m.

The fundraiser is $15 to attend, and it’s $5 extra to eat dinner. To-go boxes will be available.

Cash Only is a local country band from the Tahoe area that plays all around the basin.

Support a cause, listen to some good music and enjoy tasty spaghetti.

Keep reading to find your plans for Valentine’s Day ideas.

Valentine’s Day on the lake at Riva Grill

Enjoy a romantic evening at Riva Grill for Valentine’s Day with an exclusive dinner being offered for one night only.

The menu includes a starter of oyster served with a champagne cumber mignonette. Entrees include an ahi tun bolognese pappardelle, pomegranate maple glazed lamp chops, and a slow roasted prime rib.

Finish off your decadent meal with a mouthwatering chocolate strawberry creme brûlée.

Reservations are recommended for this evening, where the regular menu will also be served.

To see the entire menu visit http://www.rivagrill.com/valentines-day.html .

Date Night in Heavenly Village

Love is in the air in South Lake Tahoe. Experience the incredible wonders of the Heavenly Village with your significant other or with your favorite group of friends.

Heavenly Village offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience with restaurants that will take you on a culinary dining adventure. Book your next visit to Azul Latin Kitchen, or take an interactive taste of Tahoe at Fire and Ice Grill and Bar.

From 5-10 p.m., the Village will have a photo booth available for use, along with red roses for purchase.

After dinner, catch a movie or a show at the Loft Tahoe or the Heavenly Village Cinema, or enjoy a craft cocktail and live music at Basecamp Pizza and Gunbarrel Tavern.

To learn more about what’s happening at Heavenly Village visit theshopsatheavenly.com .

Valentine’s Day Gourmet Prix Fixe Dinner at the Loft Tahoe

The Loft Tahoe will be hosting a 5-course gourmet meal beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 with five champagne pairings to accompany the meal.

This event is $99 per person plus tax and gratuity. The menu includes a starter of prosciutto and fontina bruschetta, followed by a shrimp and white truffle risotto. The meal will continue with a crab, ahi, and avocado tower, followed by a filet mignon al forno or roasted salmon. The evening will finish with mini raspberry cheesecakes, and each meal has been expertly paired with a sparkling champagne.

This dinner is expected to fill up quickly, so make sure to make your reservations soon at thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.

Escape to Edgewood Tahoe Resort

For the month of February, Edgewood Tahoe Resort will be offering the Romance of Tahoe lodging offer that includes a two-night lake view accommodation, welcome gifts of roses, an intimate breakfast and dinner for two, welcome gifts and a deluxe bath set.

The offer is starting at $1,390 plus taxes and fees, and will be happening until Feb. 28.

In addition, Edgewood’s restaurants will be serving special Valentine’s Day menus for the special holiday.

Brooks’ Bar & Deck will be serving delectable items like puree of butternut squash, poached pear and strawberry salad, ribeye steak and creamy cajun shrimp, and a chocolate rouse for dessert.

Dinner is $60 per person.

The Bistro at Edgewood, which is offering a la carte pricing or a complete pre-fixe menu beginning at $250 for two will be serving speciality items including champagne gelée, scallops, chateaubriand for two, and a chocolate rouse for dessert.

Edgewood Restaurant will be serving their Valentine’s Day menu for $125 per person, and $160 with wine pairings.

The menu includes oysters and caviar, king crab salad, a grilled wagyu A-5 strip, and a pure passion fruit curd for dessert.

To learn more and make reservations visit edgewoodtahoe.com/lodge-packages/romance-of-tahoe .

Love is in the air at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Park Prime Steakhouse and Alpine Union at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will be serving special Valentine’s Day menus featuring delectable entrees and desserts perfect for sharing with that special someone.

Alpine Union’s Valentine’s Day menu will be served starting at 5 p.m. and is $45 a person. Items include wedding soup or an alpine salad, paired with either a seafood linguine or roasted prime rib. The evening will finishing with a sweet red velvet cake.

Park Prime Steakhouse will be serving dinner for $85 a person. Their three course meal is packed full of incredible choices, including a sweet salad or tomato lobster bisque, followed by either a spinach and artichoke stuffed prime filet or shrimp scampi risotto. Guests will be able to choose between a third course of either raspberry brûlée dome or a classic sabayon.

To make your reservations visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/dining-restaurants/park-prime-steakhouse .