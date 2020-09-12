Low-cost flu vaccinations for South Lake Tahoe residents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE COMMUNITY FLU CLINIC DATES AND LOCATIONS FOR 2020: · Sept. 24 and Oct. 8, from to 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. · Oct. 1 and Oct. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bijou School, 3501 Spruce Avenue, in the Multipurpose Room, South Lake Tahoe · Oct. 8, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tahoe Valley Elementary School, 943 Tahoe Island Drive, in the Multipurpose Room, South Lake Tahoe · Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Airport, 1901 Airport Road, South Lake Tahoe, drive through clinic

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency in partnership with Marshall Medical Center, El Dorado County Community Health Center and Barton Health will begin conducting low-cost community flu vaccination clinics starting on Thursday, Sept. 24, with additional clinics offered through October 2020.

Seasonal influenza vaccine will be available in flu shot form at the clinics; a limited supply of FluMist will be available for children.

“Everyone six months of age or older should get a flu vaccination each year for the best protection against the flu,” Lynnan Svensson, public health nursing program manager said in a press release. “It’s especially important to vaccinate high-risk people, such as children under age five, people 65 years and older, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease. It’s also critical for health care workers and people taking care of high-risk persons to be immunized. This year, with the COVID-19 virus still circulating, a timely flu vaccination will be even more important.”

The cost per vaccine is $10, but no one will be denied service due to inability to pay; cash or check accepted. Parents should bring their child’s immunization records.

Face coverings and physical distancing are required at all clinic locations.

Updated information on flu clinics will be posted to http://www.edcgov.us/publichealth and on the county flu hotline at 530-621-6188.