Low-cost flu clinics scheduled in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health Division will begin conducting low-cost community flu vaccination clinics Sept. 26, with additional clinics offered through November.

Seasonal influenza vaccine will be available in flu shot form at the clinics; a limited supply of FluMist will be available for children.

“Everyone 6 months of age or older should get a flu vaccine each year for the best protection against the flu,” said Lynnan Svensson, nursing program manager with Public Health, in a press release. “It’s especially important to vaccinate high-risk people, such as children under age 5, people 65 years and older, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease. It’s also critical for health care workers and people taking care of high-risk persons to be immunized.”

The cost per vaccine is $10, but no one will be denied service due to inability to pay; cash or check accepted. Parents should bring their child’s immunization records. Updated information on flu clinics will be posted to http://www.edcgov.us/publichealth and on the County Flu Hotline at (530) 621-6188.

South Lake Tahoe community flu clinic dates and locations are as follows:

Sept. 26 and Oct. 10, from to 10 a.m. to noon at the Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.;

Oct. 3, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bijou School, 3501 Spruce Ave., in the Teacher’s Lounge;

Oct. 10, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tahoe Valley Elementary School, 943 Tahoe Island Drive, in the Multipurpose Room;

Oct. 17, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bijou School Health Fair, 3501 Spruce Ave., in the Teacher’s Lounge;

Oct. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Airport, 1901 Airport Road.