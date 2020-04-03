Low-speed pursuit results in arrest of Olympic skier

An Olympic skier is in Douglas County custody after being pulled over near Kingsbury Grade for reckless driving and striking a patrol vehicle with his pickup.

Errol Manley Kerr, 33, of South Lake Tahoe, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, after the emergency dispatchers received a 1:30 p.m. call of a possible drunken driver on U.S. Highway 50, who was traveling slowly and failing to maintain his lane, even stopping in the middle of the highway.

Deputies spotted a silver Dodge pickup westbound on 50 near Kahle Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver continued at a slow speed up Kingsbury Grade and onto Granite Springs Road.

Douglas County Undersheriff Ron Elges said deputies tried to block him from continuing into the neighborhood, but the pickup struck the patrol vehicle’s open driver’s side door, nearly pinning a deputy.

Kerr refused to exit the vehicle and had to be dragged from the drivers seat. They ended up deploying a taser to subdue him.

Kerr is a Lake Tahoe resident and downhill skier, who finished ninth at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

He was scheduled to appear at Tahoe Township Justice Court on Friday on charges including felony eluding a peace officer, according to jail records.

He most recently competed in the 2011 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo., where he represented Jamaica in the Men’s Skier X competition.

Kerr’s was one of three arrests for driving under the influence since the governor announced he was ordering Nevadans who weren’t engaged in essential activities to stay home on April 1.