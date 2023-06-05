Loyal Order of Moose sponsors Bread & Broth dinner

SLT Moose Lodge/Club's sponsorship on May 22 included (from left) Kim Weiss, Kathleen Hicks, Dana Boatwright, Kathy Dubois and Kathy Sharp.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “The South Lake Tahoe Moose club believes in giving back to our community and we are happy to be a part of a Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment meal. Its fun to help,” shared Kathy Sharp, a SLT Moose Lodge No. 1632 Trustee.

Joining Kathy were fellow Women of the Moose members Dana Boatwright (treasurer), Kathy Dubois (chairperson), Kathleen Hicks (secretary), and Kim Weiss (chairman). These ladies of the Moose Lodge were a great addition to the Monday Meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall on May 22.

As an Adopt A Day Monday Meal sponsor, in addition to sending a sponsor crew, the local Moose Lodge donated a $300 sponsorship fee which helps to cover the costs associated with providing a meal with up to 100 servings. The full-course, hot, nutritious dinners are truly appreciated and many of the dinner clients share with the B&B and the AAD volunteers how much the meals are appreciated and how delicious the food is that is prepared each week by the talented members of B&B’s cooking teams.

On May 22, the dinner menu was pork chops with apples, mashed potatoes, zucchini, garden salad, and various desserts donated by Safeway and Whole Foods.

“The dinner patrons were very thankful for the wonderful dinner served and the ability to get seconds and to go leftovers,” added Kathy.

This wonderful meal and communal gathering was made possible by the SLT Moose Lodge. The Moose are about celebrating life together and serving those in need within the community especially children and seniors. Thank you to our local Tahoe Moose Lodge for helping Bread & Broth feed our neighbors.

All community members are invited to join the B&B and AAD volunteers for a free, hot meal every Monday.

Submitted by Bread & Broth