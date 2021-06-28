LTCC celebrates 2 classes at graduation ceremony
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College held its in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, June 25, with approximately 100 graduates from the classes of both 2020 and 2021 in attendance along with a few hundred loved ones, friends, and college faculty and staff on hand.
LTCC had 188 issued AA degrees this year, with 26 of them graduating as Lake Tahoe College Promise students, earning their degrees tuition free. Of the 188 AA degrees earned, 113 of them were for transfer, which guarantees those students a seat in their major of choice this fall at a CSU or UC school.
There were also 15 short-term certificate earners at the ceremony to pick up their vocational credentials.
This year’s Teacher of the Year award, chosen by LTCC’s students, went to Phyllis Shafer — who is also retiring after 27 years of teaching in LTCC’s Art Department.
