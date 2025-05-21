LTCC celebrates 50 years of excellence, raises $40,000 for Promise Program at Anniversary Gala

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) celebrated a historic night by raising $40,000 for student success as more than 230 distinguished guests gathered for its 50th Anniversary Gala at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The elegant evening brought together community leaders, alumni, donors, and educators to celebrate the college’s legacy of educational excellence and its enduring impact in the region.

LTCC celebrated its 50th birthday. Provided / LTCC

In his remarks, LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco reflected on the college’s evolution from humble beginnings—operating out of a former motel on Highway 50—to its modern campus, which serves more than 10,000 students annually. He highlighted the remarkable milestone of serving over 125,000 students during the college’s 50-year history.

“From 11 graduates in our first year to more than 250 annually. LTCC now serves more than 10,000 individual students each year, and this Fall we are ready to welcome 100 student residents to our campus for the first time. LTCC is indeed small but mighty.”

DeFranco recognized founding leaders Roberta Mason and Dr. James Duke, both in attendance, for their visionary roles in establishing the college. He also introduced current and former trustees, staff, and community partners whose contributions continue to shape the success of LTCC.

Roberta Mason, one of LTCC’s founders. Provided / LTCC

A highlight of the evening was the announcement that the event raised nearly $40,000 for Lake Tahoe College Promise, LTCC’s signature scholarship and student success initiative. The program provides up to three years of free tuition, books, and wraparound support for first-time full-time students, including residents of both California and Nevada’s Tahoe Basin.

“Nationally, only one-third of degree-seeking community college students graduate within three years. At LTCC, our Promise students are completing degrees at a 50% rate—and we’re working to grow that,” said DeFranco.

In a video message shared during the event, Promise student and LTCC Student Trustee Dorian Guzman, away attending UCLA’s Bruin Day, reflected on his journey:

“The Promise Program at LTCC taught me how to advocate for myself and be my own cheerleader. That support helped me get the classes I needed and ultimately be where I wanted to be.”

Current Promise students in the audience were then invited to stand and be recognized.

The evening concluded with a video tribute to LTCC’s history and a celebratory toast featuring local craft beer donated by LTCC alum Chris Sidell, who specially crafted “Coyote Pale Ale” for the occasion, and anniversary wine from Boeger Winery in Placerville.

“Thank you all for being here to honor our past, celebrate how far we’ve come, and toast to the future ahead,” said DeFranco. “The future of LTCC is bright, thanks to all of you.”

For more information about the Lake Tahoe College Promise or how to support LTCC students, visit http://www.ltcc.edu/promise .