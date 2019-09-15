LTCC celebrates last year’s success and looks to future

LTCC President Jeff DeFranco looks to the future of the college.

Mike Peron/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe Community College celebrated grant funding, upgrades and student success, as well as looking toward the future this week at the State of the College address.

LTCC President Jeff DeFranco shared success stories from the school’s last year to a full theater of students, staff and community members on Thursday, Sept 12.

Last summer, the school received $10 million in matching funds from the state through the Measure F initiative which provides funding for LTCC campus upgrades.

Part of the funding is being used to build a mobility hub. The hub will be a central location for public transportation and will give students covered bike parking.

The hub is one week away from completion. To match the new hub, Tahoe Transportation District will be launching two new electric buses in 2020 that will be charged at the hub.

Thanks to a grant from philanthropist Lisa Maloff, the school bought two passenger vans that students can use for field trips and athletics.

The school was able to launch it’s meta majors program last year. The program allows students to take classes within an area of interest to help them determine the best major for them.

The classes students take can be applied to many different fields of study so they don’t waste time and money deciding their major.

In the 2019/20 school year, the school will work to get the new program ingrained in the school’s system.

LTCC has worked hard to streamline the enrollment process.

Tahoe Clear is a strategic enrollment management system created to make classes more accessible to students. The program gathers data on popular classes, and drop rates to help build class schedules with less overlap.

The school has worked to make its more accessible to students all around the lake. The Lake Tahoe College Program offers free tuition for a three-year program for students in the Tahoe Basin attending school for the first time.

There are also seven degree programs that have zero textbook costs.

DeFranco said he has worked to develop student and workforce housing by leasing a five-plex that can house 31 beds.

The school will continue monitoring the demand for housing and use the data to procure more housing.

Not only did DeFranco celebrate the success of the last year, he looked forward by laying out goals for 2019/20 and longer term goals for 2019-2021.

Among the goals is to continue resource development to expand scholarship opportunities.

DeFranco announced to a surprised room that the school is already on their way to completing that goal thanks to a $1 million endowment for the J. Stuart Haldan Scholarship Fund.

In addition to focusing on student success, DeFranco also wants to focus on being a community leader for climate change.

“This is a call to action to make this one of the greenest campuses in the state,” DeFranco said to the audience.

He is also working to procure funding for a Public Safety Training Center.

The new school year starts Monday, Sept 16.