LTCC hosts Early Learning Center open house

Guests were able to tour the new facility this week.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College hosted an open house for its new Early Learning Center on Tuesday.

Around 100 guests took a self-guided tour and heard about how it will be used to serve Tahoe families for generations to come.

LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco made a presentation about the new facility.

The facility has a large outdoor play area.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Early Learning Center is home to the Tahoe Parents Nursery School, providing preschool classrooms and outdoor learning spaces for the longtime, highly popular nursery school. When TPNS is not in session, LTCC will use the facility for other childhood education programs.

The facility has Tahoe themed toys.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

The center is lit with tons of natural light, has a large outdoor play area, Tahoe inspired/themed toys, and personalized cubbies. The play areas are adaptive and images on the walls and toys show multi-racial imagery.

Children are given personalized cubbies.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

The architectural firm Architectural Nexus designed the approximately $4,767,000 project. Construction was handled by Clark/Sullivan Construction. Funding for this project came from LTCC’s Measure F general obligation bond that local taxpayers supported in 2014.