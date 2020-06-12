LTCC hosts gathering Friday night to remember Floyd, discuss racism

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College students, staff and faculty are hosting a peaceful gathering for the South Lake Tahoe community to remember the life and death of George Floyd.

The gathering at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, on the school’s soccer field, is an apolitical event that provides an opportunity to amplify student voices and join voices together to eradicate systemic racism for the community.

The event will include speakers followed by 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in remembrance of Floyd and other black Americans and persons of color who have lost their lives due to racial discrimination and profiling.

Speakers will include members of LTCC’s student leadership, LTCC board trustee Nancy Dalton, LTCC President Jeff DeFranco, and leaders from the local group responsible for organizing events at Lakeview Commons in the wake of Floyd’s death.

All attendees should wear a cloth face covering or mask and physical distancing protocols will be in place. Candles are not allowed but attendees are encouraged to bring battery operated lighting or use smart phone lights.