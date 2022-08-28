LTCC men’s soccer blanks Truckee Meadows to open season; Women lose

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Elian Robles scored the go-ahead goal in the first half, then an own goal late in the second clinched the victory Friday as the Lake Tahoe Community College men’s soccer team defeated regional rival Truckee Meadows 2-0 in a non-conference match in South Lake Tahoe.

It was the LTCC men’s first shutout victory in a season opener since 2014, the program’s first year of existence.

The Coyotes (1-0) controlled the match throughout and had several chances to score in the second half. In the 88th minute, Ulysses Chávez-Hurtado found himself alone in the penalty box and sent a cross to Angel Gonzalez, but a Truckee Meadows defender slid to block the pass and poked the ball into his own goal.

“I’m extremely proud of the men tonight,” said third-year coach Jeremy Evans. “We had a game plan, made a few adjustments, and the men executed our ideas perfectly. They played with passion and desire, but they also kept their cool for the most part in a game that always seems to get heated.”

Robles scored off a corner kick from Miguel Galicia in the 35th minute to put the Coyotes up 1-0. Galicia, a South Tahoe High product, nearly scored a goal of his own in the second half but his shot was saved by the keeper.

LTCC hosts American River (1-0) at 6 pm Tuesday at LTCC. The Beavers, who advanced to the CCCAA Final Four last year, are coming off a 3-2 season-opening win over defending state champion, Mount San Antonio College, on Friday in Sacramento.

“It’s a big week ahead for our program,” Evans said. “We’re playing two final four teams from a year ago in a four-day span, starting with American River on Tuesday and then defending champion Mount San Antonio on Friday. It’s an exciting time, but we need to keep our focus and continue to get better as this team has great potential.”

Truckee Meadows blanks LTCC women

Truckee Meadows scored a pair of second-half goals to hand the Lake Tahoe women’s team a 2-0 season-opening loss on Friday at home.

After dominating the Northern California women’s soccer landscape from 2017-2019, including two undefeated regular seasons, Friday’s loss marks the second straight year that the Lady Coyotes have lost a season opener. Besides a shot off the crossbar in the first half, LTCC didn’t create many chances and was lethargic defensively.

“It was perhaps the most uninspiring display of soccer in our program’s history,” said coach Jeremy Evans, who’s entering his eighth season as the women’s coach. “Our teams have always been defined by grit, passion, and a blue collar work ethic. We had none of that today, so credit TMCC. After a very lopsided spring game result in our favor just a few months ago and involving most of the same players, they were the aggressor today and acted like the game mattered. I clearly didn’t motivate my team and have them ready to play, and that’s on me.”

LTCC (0-1) hosts nationally-ranked Folsom Lake College at 3 pm Tuesday at LTCC.