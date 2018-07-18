Lake Tahoe Community College names new administrator

Lake Tahoe Community College recently announced the arrival of Donna Sohan, the new director of institutional effectiveness.

Sohan joined the campus administration in early July after a national search, according to LTCC.

"Dr. Sohan fills a critical role for the college," LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco said in a press release. "She has worked extensively with both four-year and community colleges and brings to LTCC the essential experience in generating, analyzing and utilizing data effectively necessary to support the full range of institutional decision-making."

Sohan comes to LTCC with wide-ranging experience, according to the college. Prior to coming to LTCC she served as director of institutional research and effectiveness at Quinebaug Valley Community College in Connecticut.

"We are just beginning the implementation of the very exciting Guided Pathways approach to student success, a program which creates clear pathways to employment and further education, helps students select their pathway, supports their commitment to that path, and ensures that learning is happening with intentional outcomes," DeFranco noted. "Dr. Sohan's prior experience with this important initiative will be very helpful for LTCC. She has already participated in training workshops, and has met with faculty and with our outstanding staff and students."

Sohan said she is looking forward to joining the team at LTCC.

"I see my role as bridging data with decision-making. I look forward to being part of the innovative LTCC team and to working on behalf of LTCC students," Sohan said. "Although Lake Tahoe is indeed a beautiful area, I am making the cross-country trek to work with President DeFranco and his amazing team."

In her new position, Sohan will be responsible for coordinating the college's strategic and master planning processes. The director of institutional effectiveness also is responsible for assuring the linking of planning to the budgeting process, and is instrumental in producing the data needed for regional and national accreditation reporting and developing applications for grants and other resource development, according to the college.

Sohan was awarded her Ph.D. in education and an M.S. in molecular and environmental plant physiology from Texas A & M University, and an M.S. in negotiation and dispute resolution from Creighton University. She earned her B.S. in environmental horticulture at the University of Connecticut. She also has an executive certificate in leadership and management from the University of Notre Dame.

Although raised in Connecticut, she is a California native by birth as both her parents served in the U.S. Navy and were stationed in San Diego.